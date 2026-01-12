Xabi Alonso has ended his short stint as Real Madrid manager after the club’s Spanish Super Cup loss to rivals Barcelona, with the decision reached by mutual agreement less than eight months into his tenure.

The announcement came shortly after Sunday’s defeat in Saudi Arabia, a result that intensified pressure on the former midfielder amid an inconsistent run of performances.

Real Madrid confirmed that Alvaro Arbeloa, previously in charge of the club’s second team, Castilla, has been promoted to take over the first team with immediate effect.

In a statement issued on Monday, January 12, the club praised Alonso’s contribution and reaffirmed his status as a club icon, noting that he would “always have the affection and admiration of all Madridismo.”

Real Madrid also thanked Alonso and his coaching staff for their commitment and wished them well in their next chapter.

Alonso was appointed in May last year on a three-year contract after Carlo Ancelotti departed to become Brazil’s head coach.

His arrival followed a highly successful spell at Bayer Leverkusen, where he guided the German side to their first-ever Bundesliga title in 2024 without suffering a single defeat.

However, the results in Madrid failed to meet expectations. Real currently sit four points behind Barcelona in LaLiga and have suffered high-profile defeats this season, including losses to Liverpool and Manchester City in the Champions League, as well as setbacks against Atletico Madrid and Celta Vigo domestically.

Despite enjoying a brief revival with a five-game winning run around the turn of the year, the Super Cup defeat proved decisive.

One of the brighter moments of Alonso’s reign was a 2-1 home victory over Barcelona in October, part of a six-match winning streak. That momentum faded quickly, with only two wins recorded in the following eight matches across all competitions.

Arbeloa now steps into the role after several years within Madrid’s youth setup.

A former Real Madrid, Liverpool and Spain defender, he represented Los Blancos between 2009 and 2016, making 238 appearances and winning eight major trophies, including two Champions League titles.

Real Madrid will hope the change in leadership brings renewed stability as the season enters a crucial phase across domestic and European competitions.