Alonso hails Eagles striker’s top-notch performance

Bayern Leverkusen coach, Xabi Alonso, has hailed the performance of Super Eagles forward, Victor Boniface, since joining the Bundesliga side at the start of the current league season.

The striker at the weekend scored again to lead his side to another victory against FC Cologne to remain unbeaten in the league and top of the table with 19 points from seven games played.

He already scored seven goals with two assists in the league while scoring one goal and an assist in the EUROPA League.

Boniface will join up with his Super Eagles teammates ahead of the coming friendly games against Saudi Arabia and Mozambique. While revealing the reason why the striker was signed, Alonso said he has been monitoring the player since Leverkusen played against Royale Union SG in the Europa League last season. The former Spanish star has been really impressed with the 22-year-old’s performances since he arrived.

“We knew he was a top player since last season,” the former Real Madrid player said in an interview with Oma Akatugba. “I already knew Boniface was a top player when Bayer Leverkusen played Royale Union SG in the Europa League last season.

“He was a strong candidate for us; we are very satisfied with him. He has adapted himself very well to the team’s plan and the tempo of the Bundesliga.” “It is not easy; there are a lot of good central defenders to come up against, but he has the quality; he is strong.”

Aside from his prowess in front of goal, Boniface is very creative. He can take on players and has an eye for the pass. With how he has played so far, he has proven to be a gem for Bayer Leverkusen.