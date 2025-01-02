Alogwu Joins 9mobile As Chief Digital, Innovation Officer

Share

9mobile has appointed Ina Alogwu as its new Chief Digital and Innovation Officer (CDIO), marking another significant step in the company’s business transformation agenda.

In his new role, Alogwu will be responsible for guiding the development and execution of 9mobile’s long-term strategy across the entire digital and technology ecosystem, including new technologies, digital platforms, and business models while nurturing a culture of innovation within the organisation.

His appointment demonstrates 9mobile’s firm commitment to driving digital trans – formation and enhancing its innovative capabilities to better serve customers and stay ahead of market trends.

Alogwu is a visionary leader and seasoned strategist with nearly two decades of transformative experience in digital commerce, mobile payments, and technology ecosystems, making him an invaluable addition to 9mobile’s leadership team.

He has a proven ability to identify emerging trends and harness them to develop and execute groundbreaking digital products and strategies.

His expertise spans product innovation, data strategy implementation, and agile business transformations, all of which have delivered significant and sustainable results across diverse industries and regions.

He joins 9mobile from ARM Holding Company, Nigeria, where he was the Group Director, Digital Transformation and spearheaded innovation initiatives, implemented a robust data strategy, and managed venturebuilding programmes that supported numerous African tech startups.

