Aloe Vera For Healthy Hair

The tips we are about to share is tested and trusted. African women have finally embraced their hair texture but still have issues on how to maintain their hair to stay shiny and healthy. Aloe Vera is one of those natural gifts to help the human body in many ways.

Not only is it great for the skin, it is also incorporated in several oral medicines and is great for hair treatment. Aloe Vera contains Vitamins A, C, and E. All three of these vitamins contribute to cell turnover, promoting healthy cell growth and shiny hair. Vitamin B12 and Folic Acid are also contained in Aloe Vera gel.

Both of these components can keep your hair from falling out. One of the best testimonies of what Aloe Vera can do for the hair is that it helps reduce breakage and improves growth.

A mother of three, Regina Ene, told Sunday Telegraph that her two daughters do not have the best of hair type. Their hair texture was too strong, not easy to manage and always breaking.

She started applying and massaging Aloe Vera gel into their scalp few hours before washing with shampoo. And this brought about the healthy hair journey.

Aloe Vera is a popular product that people use on their skin after sun exposure. This is because of its high Collagen content and cooling properties. The Vitamin content in Aloe Vera suggests that it might work to repair Sun damage to your hair, too.

Aloe vera may promote hair growth

When your scalp has been cleansed and your hair has been conditioned with Aloe Vera, you might see that hair breakage and loss slow down.

There are plenty of people who claim that Aloe Vera actually causes hairs to grow much faster. But as of now, there’s little clinical evidence to prove or disprove those claims.

How to use Aloe Vera gel on hair

After taking out your braids or weave, cut and scrape out the Aloe Vera gel in a bow. Blend the gel into smooth texture. Apply to scalp and massage to the tips of the hair.

Comb and divide hair into four. Braid each part and cover hair with scarf and carry for up to five hours or more. Wash hair with shampoo and apply conditioner for softer hair effect. Consistency in using this method improves growth and thickness of the hair. The above tips are tested and trusted by Regina Eneh.