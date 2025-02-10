ALN Names Chair

Share

Africa Legal Network (ALN) has appointed Gbenga Oyebode as chairman. Oyebode, with over 30 years of experience across the African legal and business spheres replaced Dr Cheick Modibo Diarra, who left the group after 11 years.

The company explained in a statement that he has over 30 years of expertise across governance, business leadership in Africa and internationally and corporate transactional work.

Oyebode has served in a vast host of non-legal leadership roles, including positions as chairman of Access Bank, president of the Nigerian-Belgian Chamber of Commerce and as a director at MTN Nigeria.

Also, he served as chairman of Nestle Nigeria, Tech for Nigeria, CFAO Nigeria, PZ Cussons Nigeria, Okomu Oil Palm Company and the African Philanthropy Forum, as well as vice chairman of Teach for All in New York.

Oyebode was a good fit for the position due to his extensive grasp of African and global markets, along with his experience in project finance, corporate governance, commercial and corporate work and ability to innovate and build capacity, giving him the capability to lead ALN through its aims of expansion and innovation.

His exceptional leadership and deep understanding of Africa’s business landscapes would be instrumental in shaping the alliance’s future trajectory.

