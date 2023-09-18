Almost Every Young Person In Sagamu Is A Cultist’ – Police

Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the Nigerian Police Public Relations Officer on Monday reportedly asserted that a significant number of young individuals in Sagamu, Ogun State, are involved in cult-related activities.

The Police image maker made this known in a statement posted on his verified X handle while addressing questions about the prevailing security concerns in the Local Government Area.

When faced with criticism over the broad assertion, Adejobi defended his statement by asserting that he was speaking with authority specifically about the situation in Sagamu, he also emphasized that numerous community elders are well aware of the issue and do not dispute his claim.

He added that the case of Sagamu goes beyond mere anti-cultism squad, and the elders, including politicians, know the steps to take.

He said, “We will discuss this with the CP and take the necessary steps. In Sagamu, almost every young one is a cultist. Okada riders, artisans, etc., are into cultism even more than students, and I think the whole town and Remoland in general should take action on it.

“I am an authority on the Sagamu case. Ask them, they know. No one from Sagamu can dispute what I have said. So, don’t worry about my statement. Even the elders and sagamites know.

“Sagamu’s case goes beyond the mere anti-cultism squad. The elders know how to handle them. The politicians know what to do. I was in their midst in Sagamu Bet 2006 and 2008. But no single cult clash before I left in 2008. I worked them with the late Akarigbo, oba Michael Sonariwo, and others.”

