Almond Awards: Leadway, AIICO, Noor Takaful, GOXI Emerge Winners

After weeks of intensive deliberations and coordinating criteria, the 2024 Almond Insurance Industry Awards tagged #Reinvent Edition has finally unveiled the winners.

The awards ceremony held amidst pomp and pageantry and attended by onsurance operators featured top rated Nigerian entertainers in comedy, music and dance-drama was well. At the end of the suspense filled night, Leadway Assurance Company Limited emerged winner in the General Insurance Company of the Year Category.

AIICO Insurance Plc, and Noor Takaful clinched Life Insurance Company and Takaful Insurance Company of the Year for the second year running. In the same vein, Goxi Microinsurance won Microinsurance Company of the Year while Insurance Brokers of Nigeria (IBN) won Insurance Broking Company of the Year.

On the individual category, Mrs. Ebelechukwu Nwachukwu, MD/CEO of REX Insurance, won the Insurance Woman of the Year, while Mr. Kayode Awogboro MD/CEO of ARK Insurance Brokers was crowned Insurance Broker of the Year.

Mr. Valentine Ojumah and Sir Ogala Osoka MFR were awarded the Insurance Life Achievers Awards for their contributions to the insurance industry. Mrs. Modupeola Dallass – Olusanya received the 2024 Special Recognition Award.

The most coveted award of the night, Insurance CEO of the Year, went to Mr. Tunde Fajemirokun, MD/CEO of AIICO Insurance Plc. Quiet and unassuming, Mr. Fajemirokun has brought a lot of innovation to AIICO Insurance Plc since he became MD/CEO.

The keenly contested awards this year recorded over 10,000 votes from stakeholders within and outside the insurance industry. Some of the criteria used to judge winners this year were Financial Strength of Companies (Assets & Shareholders Fund), Gross Premium Income, Claims Payment/ Speed, Corporate Social Responsibility as well as Brand.

