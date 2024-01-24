Almeria hosts Alaves in Primera match

One can only sympathize with the unfortunate team this season. Almeria, which, apparently, with its entire fragile body falls under the yoke of the hosts’ players, annoyed by the defeat in the derby. Let me remind you that the Andalusian guests are currently the main outsiders of Primera Liga, as well as the worst team of the ongoing championship in terms of defending their goal (43 goals conceded in 20 rounds). Moreover, a little earlier, Almeria’s rear was bursting at all available seams. On the road, Almeria has the worst statistics in the division, 9 defeats in 10 meetings, with a goal difference of 9:25. If you want to bet against the club choose 1xbet platform with high odds, explore more on the site.

Alaves chances

For Alaves that dusted in the Segunda just a year ago, it is performing quite well in La Liga this season. They are located in the 13th line in the table, five points away from the relegation zone. This is largely due to the fact that the “glorious” won four of their five victories in the current championship in home matches. However, lately things have not been going well for the team at their home stadium. In the last two matches in Primera in front of their home stands, the “glorious” team lost.

And good for the formidable Real Madrid (0-1), but also Las Palmas (0-1), who also played in the Segunda last season. The victory over crisis-ridden Sevilla away in the last round (3-2) was the first for Alaves in the last six league games in a row. In five of which the team scored only two points, and in four they couldn’t even score. After an unsuccessful series, the team was able to pull itself together, winning and drawing in the last two matches. Goals are difficult for her (18 goals after 20 rounds), so the players and coaches have something to work on.

It was a positive start to 2024 for Alaves, who emerged unbeaten after a tough pair of away matches against Real Sociedad and Sevilla in La Liga. El Glorioso squandered a two-goal lead against Sevilla in their last match before eventually scoring in the 90th minute to secure victory and move five points ahead of the relegation area and upcoming opponents Almeria. Luis García Plaza’s men will be desperate to widen that gap as they look to avoid immediate relegation to the second division.

Our Prediction

We believe that the game is unlikely to be spectacular – both clubs need tournament points, for which it is necessary to act as carefully as possible in defense, because in such duels everything can often be decided by just one single mistake. Moreover, we think that today everything will go according to the traditional scenario – in the last four head-to-head meetings, no more than two goals were scored. Our prediction is a total of less than 2.5 goals.