Almajiri, Our-Of-School Children Need More Govt Attention – Olubadan

Olubadan of Ibadanland, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Akinloye Owolabi Olakulehin, Ige Olakulehin 1, has said that Almajiri and Out- of-School children have become national issues deserving urgent attention by the appropriate and relevant governments and their agencies.

According to a press release signed by the palace’s Chief Press Secretary to Olubadan, Solomon Ayoade, made available to Saturday Telegraph, the monarch said this on Friday at his palace located at Oke Aremo, Ibadan during a courtesy visit by the Executive Secretary of the National Commission for Almajiri and Out-of-School Children Education, Dr.Muhammad Sani Idris, and his entourage.

Speaking through High Chief Akeem Bolaji Adewoyin – Ekerin Balogun of Ibadanland , Oba Akinloye Owolabi Olakulehin stated ” The issue of Almajiri and Out-of-School children is a time bomb that can explode any time if necessary steps are not taking. To combat this menace. traditional, cultural and religious approaches should be taken to overcome this anti-developmental malaise and security risk before it gets out of hand.”

Earlier in his address, the Executive Secretary of National Commission for Almajiri and Out-of-School children Education, Dr.Muhammad Sani Idris expressed his gratitude for the warm reception accorded the members of the commission during the visit.

According to him, Olubadan of Ibadanland is not just an Imperial Majesty over Ibadanland but a well recognised and respected monarch all over Nigeria.

“President Bola Tinubu directed me to visit you as one of the paramount rulers in the country to use your influence to reduce the number of Almajiri and Out-of-School Children if not totally eradicated so as to stop them from joining the deadly Boko Haram group recruiting them into their fold on daily basis, he stated further.

“Over 500,000 Almajiri and 20 million plus Out-of-School Children are spread over our nation. We therefore should meaningfully engage to discourage them from various criminal activities.

He appealed to all traditional rulers through His Imperial Majesty, Oba Akinloye Owolabi Olakulehin, to join hands with the three tiers of government in Nigeria to combat Almajiri and Out-of-School Children threats to quality life in the Nigerian state.

He urged parents and guardians to ensure proper education of not only their children but other children around them for a better Nigeria.

