Nollywood actor, Rotimi Salami, has taken to his social media page to pen an emotional appreciation to colleagues, guilds, associations, and the entire movie industry, thanking them for their love and support following the death and burial of fellow actress, Allwell Ademola.

In the letter sighted on Instagram, Salami praised the Nollywood community for showing up in force during their darkest moment, demonstrating that they are more than just industry professionals, but a true family.

Salami highlights the dignity and respect with which Allwell was laid to rest, reflecting the value the industry placed on her life, craft, and impact.

He thanked everyone for their gestures, big and small, and prays that God will reward them abundantly.

He expressed gratitude for the presence, calls, messages, prayers, financial support, and quiet strength offered by colleagues, which helped carry them through their grief.

READ ALSO:

“Appreciation Letter, Dear Esteemed Colleagues, Guilds, Associations, and the Entire Nollywood Family.

“With a heart still heavy, yet deeply grateful, I write this letter to appreciate every one of you for the overwhelming love, support, and solidarity shown to us during the burial rites of our beloved colleague, Late Allwell Ademola.

“In our darkest moment, you stood by us—not just as professionals in the same industry, but as a true family. From your presence, calls, messages, prayers, financial support, logistics, and quiet strength behind the scenes, you carried us when words failed and when grief felt unbearable. “Nollywood showed up in unity, compassion, and honour. You reminded us that beyond cameras, scripts, and sets, we share something deeper: humanity, love, and brotherhood. The dignity with which Allwell was laid to rest reflects the respect and value you all held for her life, her craft, and her impact. “We do not take any gesture for granted. Every effort, no matter how small it may have seemed to you, meant the world to us. You turned our tears into moments of strength and ensured that Allwell’s final journey was filled with honour, light, and love. “May God reward you all abundantly, replenish every resource spent, and grant us long life so we will not gather in tears over one another again. May Allwell’s soul continue to rest in perfect peace, and may her legacy live on through the unity and kindness we witnessed from you all. “From the depths of our hearts, thank you, Nollywood. Your love will never be forgotten. With profound gratitude, Rotimi Salami”.