The brother of late Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Allwell Ademola has publicly withdrawn his earlier criticism of Nollywood star, Iyabo Ojo, saying he never intended to insult the actress.

The young man had previously taken to his social media page to express his frustration over what he described as a lack of opportunities for his brother within the movie industry.

In his emotional outburst, he questioned why celebrated actors such as Iyabo Ojo frequently shared tributes and photographs of Allwell online but, according to him, did not often cast her in big-budget productions despite her talent.

However, a dramatic turn of events followed when a video surfaced online showing him meeting Iyabo Ojo in person

In the now-viral clip, he appeared visibly emotional as he approached the actress to retract his statements.

Overwhelmed by remorse, he attempted to prostrate while apologising for his earlier comments.

Iyabo Ojo quickly stopped him, lifting him up from the ground and embraced him warmly.

The gesture, described by many online as motherly and compassionate, drew praise from fans and colleagues who commended the actress for her calm and forgiving response.

The reconciliation has since sparked conversations on social media about empathy, grief, and the pressures faced by families of actors navigating the realities of the entertainment industry.