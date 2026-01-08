Allwell Ademola To Be Laid To Rest Friday

The burial arrangements for late Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Allwell Ademola have been formally announced by the committee overseeing her final rites, as the actress will be laid to rest on Friday, January 9.

New Telegraph recalls that Ademola passed away on Saturday, December 27, after reportedly suffering a heart attack at her home, a development that sent shockwaves through the Nigerian film industry and among her fans.

According to an official statement released by the committee, a Service of Songs will be held on Thursday, January 8, in her honour.

The programme will begin at 4:00pm and run until 6:00pm, after which a candlelight procession will take place.

The candlelight vigil is scheduled from 6:00pm to 7:00pm, with participants expected to move from LTV 8 to Oregun Junction and return to LTV 8.

An Artistes’ Night will follow the procession, featuring tributes and reflections from colleagues and friends, with activities expected to conclude by 11:00pm.

The statement further disclosed that the late actress will be buried on Friday, January 9, at the Atan Cemetery in Yaba, Lagos.

Guests attending the burial are expected to dress in white shirts and jeans, while customised T-shirts for the remembrance activities will be made available to attendees ahead of time.

Allwell Ademola was widely admired for her contributions to Nollywood, and colleagues have continued to pay tribute to her passion, talent, and impact on the industry as preparations are made to bid her a final farewell.