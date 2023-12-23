All’s Not Well With Nigeria, Not Just The Judiciary –Agbakoba

…Says ‘99 Constitution Lacks Appeal Because It Has No Legitimacy

…Says Tinubu Owes It a Duty to Restructure Nigeria

A former President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Chief Olisa Agbakoba is also a civil rights advocate. In this interview with OLAOLU OLADIPO, he appraises the new regime of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, with a call on him to restructure the country. Excerpts:

You are a senior member of the bar who has over the years weighed in on many important issues affecting the country on a number of occasions; with the situation of things, would you say that all is well with the judiciary?

All is not well, not only with the judicial arm of government but with the country as a whole. What we have been waiting for is good governance and this was what I spoke about when I spoke at the Senate President’s birth- day colloquium recently in Abuja. I told those present at the event that as a country, we are faced with a very dire and challenging situation. I said that we are in a period where the most effective form of leadership from the executive to the legislature, to the judiciary is required. So, as a country, we are operating sub-optimally.

I mean, as a country, we are not doing well as we should be giving the human capital and natural resources that are at our disposal. So, it is not all about the judiciary because if you isolate the judiciary alone for scrutiny, you’ll miss a whole big issue that is playing out in Nigeria. People of Nigeria are suffering. I said that at the event to President Tinubu and those present. I agree with subsidy payment removal but I needed to see what the complementary legislative and executive measures would be put in place to ameliorate the sufferings of the people. So, those are the issues I hope all the heads of the three arms of government should address.

I mean the executive led by President Tinubu, the legislature led by Senator Akpabio and the judiciary led by the CJN. They have to come together and realise that Nigerians are really undergoing a lot of pain. A person that you pay N40,000, how does he buy a bag of rice worth N50,000. You see a lot of families reeling in poverty now that subsidy (payment) has gone. Price of fuel was formerly controlled but now, the subsidy has gone, how does the system take care of what clearly is the huge challenge of Nigerians to get along on a daily basis. That’s the national context that we are confronted with as a nation.

Looking at the whole scenario, could you hazard a guess as to how we got to this sorry state?

It’s a long story, which started from 1914. That was when Lord (Frederick) Lugard put all of us together without considering whether we were really one nation. That’s when the problem started. You will recall that the late Chief Bola Ige posed two questions to Nigerians. He said the first question we must ask is, do we want to be in one country? Let’s be practical in answering this question by asking if I really want to live together with my wife? I must answer that question because if you don’t want to be in a marriage with your wife, then, that’s the end.

But if you say that you want to be married to her, you will now consider if you are polygamous whether you can live in the same roof with all of them if they are of different tribes because they will be fighting over which of the soups to cook for the house. One of them could say that she wants to cook okra, while another one would say it is gbegiri she wants. Another one could say miyan kuka. What Chief (MKO) Abiola told me when I was working with him closely was that he handled the situation well by building separate bungalows for each of the wives around his big house. This is so, if any of the wives wants to cook okra, that shouldn’t be any problem.

How practical is that sir?

What we have spoken in the past is that the people cannot be controlled from Abuja. I have given you a simple illustration to show that our problem is not as complicated as it seems. It is just that in answering Bola Ige’s question, we really need to know if we want to be in this critical marriage and if yes, what kind of marriage? The kind of marriage that we want to be in is the one that al- lows all the zones. There are six of them but I have always talked about eight. All the zones should have enough judicial, legislative and executive power to run on their own.

The centre does not need all the powers that it has. That was how the country was governed in the past during the time of (Sir Abubakar Tafawa) Balewa, Sardauna, Zik and Awolowo. You had three great institutions, in the West, you had Western Nigeria Development Corporation. In the North you had Northern Nigeria Development Corporation and in the East you had the Eastern Nigeria Development Corporation. These three regions used these corporations to drive their respective developments. Today, everything has been centralised. How can the Federal Government drive development in Niger-Delta through the NDDC and yet have a Federal Ministry for Niger-Delta in Abuja. How does the issue of Niger Delta concern them?

That’s the problem. These are the issues. Education, Federal Government, refuse collection, Federal Government. What the Lagos State Government should leave for the local government, it has appropriated it to itself. The money that ought to go to the local governments is being cornered by the state governments. How can you develop in such a situation? These are the critical questions that need to be answered. I just read the budget yesterday; it’s the same old charade.

Really…

I saw the chairmen of the various committees asking questions from members of the executive arm of government but nobody is asking about the 2023 Budget to know if it performed or not. These are the big challenges that are not really a big problem if we have leaders who are focused on these problems.

Many people are canvassing for restructuring, essentially what you’ve said is what many other Nigerians have said in the past. Some other people say what we actually need is devolution of power…

(Cuts in) It’s the same thing. When the structure devolves it means tak- ing some powers from the centre and giving it to the regions or to the states. Forgets about the terminologies, I have continued to make it clear that terminologies have become a critical consideration point. They essentially mean the same thing. We need the National Assembly to get on with the job (of re-structuring the country).

But the National Assembly has been trying to amend the Constitution, are you indicting it of not doing much in that direction?

I’m not indicting the National Assembly. I think the National Assembly should now know that the formula they are pursuing isn’t working. That’s one of the things because the reason why the Constitution that (General) Abdulsalami Abubakar gave us is not appealing to us is because it lacks legitimacy. So, the National Assembly must realise that for the Constitution to appeal to all Nigerians, it must have the validity of all Nigerians. It must be legitimate and it must come to us. They can’t sit in Abuja and dump it on us. It must come from us.

I know that the series of national conferences that have been called in the past have all failed because it was not people centric. In June of 1913, the various ethnic nationalities were in existence. It was Lord Lugard that amalgamated all of them together. Those are the very people whom you need to go back to. Call all of them and say this country belongs to all of you. I was in the National Conference of 2014 and I know that it is the ethnic nationalities that should have a voice and validate the constitution.

The first class traditional rulers command some respect in their various domains, bring them into a conversation and you will begin to see a confirmation of the Constitution. If the National Assembly sits in Abuja without a buy in without inputs from these people, it won’t work. You cannot be amending the Constitution and continue to exclude those whom the Constitution is intended for.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a known advocate of restructuring, he was also one of those who claim to have fought for a return of the country to civil rule in the country, are you in any way confident that he will bring this to fruition?

I don’t know but I asked him that ques- tion at the Akpabio event. I said to President Tinubu, you’ve done three major things which I have given you my tacit approval of. First is fuel subsidy removal, second is allowing the Naira to float against the Dollar. The third one that I hope to hear is restructuring or devolution of powers. If all these things come together, then, the next step is for the President to now support his major policy decisions with the relevant consequential palliatives. I don’t mean giving handouts to the people.

I mean institutional palliatives such as lowering inflation, we are looking at lowering borrowing requirements. We are looking at limited government. We are looking at the cost of governance. These are the things that will free up money for development. There must be a turn around of how things are done. That’s the issue.

You said you spoke with President Tinubu on the need to restructure the country, what was his response to you?

No! I didn’t speak directly to him on the issue but I made it an issue at the Akpabio event. I said to President Tinubu that it would be good if he could pick up this issue of restructuring given that you have also taken two key major decisions on some critical issues in the past. This is what economists call market correction. There is no way that Nigeria can grow its economy on fuel subsidy. It is not possible. There is no way they can grow our economy on unrealistic Naira value.

It must also be noted that the Japanese Yen exchange to the Dollar is about a thousand to a Dollar. We are putting emphasis on the numeric value of the Naira. We have porous borders that allow people to dump goods here. How can the country grow under such circumstances? These are the needs at these times to revive the country. As to whether he can turn things around, I believe that with the right kind of decisions from our leaders, it would be absolutely easy to do so.

Why is it that outside the government, people espouse ideas such as these and yet get reticent when vested with power to cause the right changes, people had expected that having expressed such sentiments in the past, President Tinubu would have put machinery into motion to bring this whole idea of restructuring to reality?

I have no idea, except to say to you that I am as shocked as the question that you are asking me.

Do you think the President would restructure the country?

As an advocate of restructuring in the past, I think he owes it a duty to restructure the country.