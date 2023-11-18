Allow University To Pass Through You, Nwifuru’s Aide Tells Undergraduates

The Special Assistant to Governor Francis Nwifuru on Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), Ebonyi State, Martin Okwuegbu has urged undergraduates to allow the school to pass through them to be useful to themselves, their parents and the society.

He said that there was a need for the undergraduates to make an impact after their studies.

Okwuegbu stated this in Abakaliki, the state capital during this year’s International Students Day with the theme: Nurturing Ebonyi Students’ welfare through the People’s Charter of Needs.

He lamented the increase in social vices in the society and urged the students not to indulge in them.

According to him, the issue of cultism and indecent dressing is now going on under different names, noting that on the basis of content creation, people do all sorts of things just to attract a fan base

“As we celebrate World Students Day and in line with the vision of the Governor, we should be able to pass through the school, and the school will pass through us to be useful to the society.

“We should not do things that we will not make an impact in the society after coming out from school, we will not be able to impact society. We should be a light to the world

“From the last dispensation to this current dispensation, there is something new as far as student unionism is concerned and this year’s own is different because we are here to nurture Ebonyi Students through the People’s Charter of Needs.

“Students have always been the full beneficiaries of the policies and programmes of the present administration in the state.

“As we celebrate International Students Day, there are many things the students need to ask themselves. There are many social vices going on in the social vices today and it begins at the tertiary institutions. Why did I say so?

“When you are in Primary school or secondary school, your parents might not be there to police you around into most of the things you do. You’ve left the house on your own and you have a stronger peer to mingle around.

“We should not be pressured by peer groups. The issue of cultism and indecent dressing is now going on in different names.

“On the base of content creation, people do all sorts of things just to attract a fan base, that’s not the way to go.

In his remarks, a popular Architect in the state, Asaga Nwali, urged the students to support the present administration in the state to succeed.

He noted that Governor Francis Nwifuru means well for the students and the education sector through his policies and programmes.

In his address, Special Assistant to the Governor on Students Affairs, Comrade Joshua Nwafor called on the students to actively engage with the provisions of the “People’s Charter of Needs” manifesto of the Governor by providing feedback and actively participating in the initiatives outlined.

He described the students as leaders of today and tomorrow and implored them to take advantage of their diversity and make an impact in the society.

“Our students are not just leaders of tomorrow, they are the leaders of today, contributing to the rich tapestry of our society.

“Innovation and creativity thrive in environments where people from different cultures meet, exchange ideas and learn from each other”, he stated