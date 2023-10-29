Allow Tinubu To Concentrate, Olubadan Pleads With Opposition

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II, has appealed to the opposition parties in the country to shun all forms of actions and utterances that could distract the administration of President Bola Tinubu from giving the country good governance.

The appeal made on Sunday through his Personal Assistant (Media), Oladele Ogunsola, and made available to New Telegraph followed the series of criticisms from the opposition to the victory of Tinubu and his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the Supreme Court.

The appeal stemmed from the message of felicitation the monarch sent to President Bola Tinubu in which he saluted the tenacity of purpose and commitment displayed by Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Mr Peter Obi of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP), while the litigations lasted. To him: “With the Supreme Court verdict, the election has been won and lost and it is time to move on”.

The monarch recalled that “there is time for everything and the time we are in now is for governance and time to put politics aside. The condition of our dear country now calls for concerted efforts on the part of all, irrespective of political party, religious or ethnic persuasions. That is what patriotism dictates.

“You have all fought a good fight and destiny has manifested concerning individuals concerned this is time to see Nigeria as the ‘political party’ we all belong to and work towards winning all the battles being contested such as insecurity, unemployment, hunger, hyperinflation, infrastructural deficit and what have you.

“To Mr. President, I say hearty congratulations, and admonish him to be magnanimous in victory. It is only God that gives power to whoever He chooses and as God has chosen him at a time like this, he needs an open arm and an open heart. A broadminded person that he is, this is the time to allow that virtue to really manifest”, Olubadan added.

The monarch averred that it could not be said that the litigations had slowed down governance while they lasted in view of the breath-taken actions of Mr. President, it could not also be said that there were no distractions. But now, he maintained, there should be total and absolute concentration on how to deliver on the renewed hope mantra, the platform upon which he got the mandate last February.

“Nigerians are eager for a better life and justifiably, so it is time for Mr. President to double up on his activities to put smiles on the faces of the people. And as noted earlier, the government needs the support of all, politicians and non-politicians alike.

“If it is the only prayer we have to offer, don’t let’s be stingy about it. Nigeria belongs to all of us and it is in our interest and the unborn generations that we get it right this time and through the Jagaban Borgu.

“I urge the President and his team to put fear of God in whatever they do and by so doing, they would gain the confidence of the people. The moment the confidence is there on the part of the generality of the people, attainment of success is almost certain.

“Once again, I say a big congratulations to Mr. President and his Vice, Sen. Kashim Shettima with a prayer that the Almighty Allah will journey with them and grant them resounding success”, Oba Balogun prayed.