Allow The Poor Breath, Gov. Ododo Urges Politicians

…says his appointees are not part of Palliative

Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo of Kogi State has told politicians in the state to allow the poor to breathe by allowing government palliative get to them and not diverting them for their personal use.

The governor stated this on Tuesday when he flagged off the distribution of grains as the government’s first quarter 2024 food palliative distribution in Lokoja, the sate capital.

“The palliative is not for APC alone, religious groups, or for ethnic agenda. It is for the people of Kogi State. I want to beg all of us to allow the poor to breathe. I am part of them. I was raised from among them. I am committed to serving them, not as a leader but as their servant.”

“Political appointees will not benefit from these palliatives. They should also contribute to the society that made them,” he stated.”

“The palliatives will not be distributed along party, ethnic or religious lines,” adding that the target beneficiaries were the poorest of the poor in Kogi State.”

“My administration will not allow any unpatriotic element to cheat the people. The Government has put mechanisms in place to track and apprehend those who plan to hoard the distribution of this food item.”

The Governor, equally, warned those saddled with the responsibility of distributing the palliatives not to hoard or sell the relief materials provided by the Government to cushion the effects of the temporary economic hardship in the country.

While insisting that the palliatives were meant for the indigent people of Kogi State, the Governor said his administration remained committed to serving the people with transparency and the fear of God.

The Governor further thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his quick intervention, saying that Nigeria is on its way to greatness under his leadership.