Allow States To Create Their Own LGs, Diri Tells FG

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, has called on the Federal Government to allow states to create and manage their own local governments, arguing that any state capable of funding additional councils with its resources should be granted the autonomy to do so.

Governor Diri made the call on Wednesday in Yenagoa during the grand finale of the Thank You Tour organized by his administration, tagged the Prosperity Government Tour.

He lamented that despite its vast landmass and significant contributions to national revenue, Bayelsa is constrained to only eight local government areas, which puts the state at a disadvantage in the federal revenue-sharing formula.

“It is an anathema for Bayelsa to have just eight local governments, while states with 40 councils enjoy more allocation from the same pool of national resources we contribute to. Local governments are not federating units and should not be used as a parameter in determining revenue allocation,” Diri said.

The governor noted that Yenagoa and Southern Ijaw Local Government Areas alone are large enough to be split into multiple councils.

“Yenagoa is too big for one local government area. So is Southern Ijaw, the largest LGA in the country. We should have Yenagoa South, Yenagoa North, Ekpetiama, Gbarain, and Biseni/Okordia/Zarama as separate councils.

“If we can manage 40 local governments with our resources, allow us to create them. This anomaly must be corrected. States must be empowered to determine and create local governments according to their needs and capabilities,” he insisted.

He also highlighted his administration’s infrastructural strides in the state capital, including the construction of a ring road, a new transport terminal at Igbogene, and a nine-storey secretariat for civil servants.

“We are developing a new Yenagoa city comparable to any in the world. We are also building an ultra-modern, FIFA-standard stadium and making progress in securing investors to complete the Tower Hotel,” he said.

On recent security concerns, Diri acknowledged the spike in cult-related crimes and the abduction of Justice Ebiyerin Omukoro, but reaffirmed that Bayelsa remains one of the most peaceful states in Nigeria.

“No state is immune to security breaches. But we have invested heavily in safety, including the installation of CCTV cameras in Yenagoa. We urge residents to support the government by providing credible intelligence,” he stated.

Diri assured that efforts were ongoing to secure the release of the kidnapped judge and called on traditional rulers and community leaders to help maintain peace in the state capital.

“We are not spirits in government. We need your cooperation. Security is a collective responsibility,” he added.

In her goodwill message, the Commissioner for Information, Orientation and Strategy, Ebiuwou Koko-Obiyai, described the Thank You Tour as “a gesture of sincere appreciation to the people for their unwavering support.”

Also speaking, Senator Konbowei Benson (Bayelsa Central) praised the governor’s achievements in health, education, and infrastructure, while Oforji Oboku, representing Yenagoa/Kolokuma/Opokuma Federal Constituency, said Diri had “justified the people’s mandate through excellent performance.”