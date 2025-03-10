New Telegraph

March 10, 2025
March 10, 2025
Allow Local Refineries Survive, Group Urges Regulators

Conference of Energy & Finance Consultants (CEFC), a group championing integrity, quality delivery and financial management amongst energy consultants, has called on the major oil regulatory agencies in Nigeria to allow local refineries function smoothly.

The group specifically urged the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mallam Mele Kyari, and the CEO of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Mr. Farouk Ahmed, to encourage local refineries in Nigeria to grow.

In a statement signed yesterday by Engr. Anthony Igeriwa, Spokesman for the Conference, the group said the call was made in the larger interest of the masses.

The energy consultants said they gathered from sources within, that the NNPCL would soon withhold supply of crude oil to Dangote and other local refineries in Nigeria.

