Allow Kalu To Work For Nigerians, Ex-Abia Gov Tells Onyejeocha

The former acting governor of Abia State, Hon. Stanley Ugochukwu Ohajuruka has counselled the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha to take the path of honour, and peace and allow the deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu to work for Nigerians.

Ohajuruka, who spoke with journalists in Abuja on Wednesday, said that the distractions between both leaders were unnecessary, describing it as ill wind that blows no one any good.

He said that Kalu has the support of Abia people, Ndi Igbo and indeed, Nigerians from all works of life.

The former parliamentarian who expressed gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for giving Ndi Igbo an opportunity to be part of the political hierarchy in the country assured him that Kalu will not fail Nigerians.

He lambasted the organisers of the Tuesday press conference that accused Kalu of championing the campaign of calumny against Onyejeocha, warning them against creating tension in Abia state.

He charged Onyejeocha to face her job of helping the president to create jobs for the teeming unemployed youths of the country just as Kalu was doing through legislative interventions at the National Assembly.

He called on Ndi Igbo and Nigerians to rally round Kalu to succeed in his new assignment of assisting the Speaker, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas.

He said: “It has come to our attention the public display of arrogance of some very disgruntled persons who in recent times tried to bring the name of our deputy speaker and the leader of APC in Abia State to public disrepute and dishonour”

Meanwhile, the Abia Youths Coalition Movement has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to immediately sack the minister of labour and employment, Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha for showing ingratitude.

In a statement signed by the President of the Movement, Mr. Chibuzor Agbara and made available to journalists in Abuja on Wednesday, the Youths described the minister as a confusionist who is fighting everything in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State.

The youths asked Onyejeocha to stop her onslaught against the Deputy Speaker Kalu, saying the minister will destroy APC in Abia if she’s not stopped.