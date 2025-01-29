Allow God To Use You, Baba Aladura, Alogbo, Counsels Seraphs, Ministers

Share

As the curtains were lowered on the week-long activities commemorating the 15th anniversary of Divine Blessing Cathedral DBC), Cherubim & Seraphim Movement Church Worldwide (Ayo Ni O) last Sunday, a call has gone to Seraphs and all Christians, and especially Ministers of God to allow themselves to be used by God.

The call was made by the Spiritual Father and Chairman of CSMC Worldwide, Baba Aladura Emmanuel Abiodun Alogbo, during the Thanksgiving/ Ordination Service of Divine Blessing Cathedral, AIT Road, Alagbado, Lagos, which climaxed the week-long anniversary.

Also, the Chairman, Anniversary Committee and Chairman/CEO, Chemstar Group, manufacturer of Finecoat and Shield Paints, Dr Remi Awode, urged Christians and members of church of God to recommit and rededicate themselves to serve God in spirit and truth.

He said, as members of the body of Christ, the emphasis should be on unity of purpose and love as embodied by Christ, and in obedience to God’s commandments at all times in their Christian journey.

“In Fact, with this, I strongly believe that we can together create a brighter society and a future through evangelism that focuses on Jesus Christ, our Lord and Saviour,” he added.

Awode, a Most Senior Special Apostle, leader, member of Board of Trustees of CSMC, hinted that the anniversary marked a milestone in the journey of the church, which started from a classroom in an abandoned school building in 2010 to a Cathedral within seven years of its existence.

