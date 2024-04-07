Allow Fubara To Govern Rivers, Ikuru Tells Wike

Former Deputy Governor of Rivers State, Engr. Tele Ikuru has called on Barr. Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to allow peace to reign in the state, by allowing Governor Siminalayi Fubara to govern Rivers.

Ikuru served as deputy governor during the two terms of former Governor Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi (2007-2015) but later fell out with his boss by supporting the governorship ambition of Wike.

The former deputy governor lamented that despite supporting Wike, he was abandoned for eight years, but that he has since moved on, advising Wike to also move on and allow Fubara to focus on governance.

Ikuru, in a statement, said that he invested in Wike, the same way the former governor invested in Fubara, stressing that the peace and development of the state should be considered at all times.

Ikuru said: “By the grace of God, today I speak not as a victim, but as a hero. I have accepted my losses, and I have moved on. And as I reflect on my experience, I cannot help but urge.

“In 2015, I made a conscious decision to invest my financial resources, time, and energy into supporting Nyesom Wike’s gubernatorial campaign. I poured my heart and soul into ensuring Nyesom Wike emerged victorious even at the risk of my personal safety.

“Again in 2019, I doubled down on my commitment. I invested a significant amount of money to procure campaign outfits for all twenty-three Local government areas of

Rivers State.

” I spared no expense in supplementing Wike’s election efforts in my own local government, and once again putting myself at great risk to safeguard the fairness and transparency of the electoral process.

“However, despite my unwavering loyalty and sacrifices, I found myself abandoned and forgotten by Wike. Throughout his eight-year tenure, he failed to acknowledge my contributions or fulfil his promises and agreements.”

Ikuru added: “Even as a former Deputy Governor, Wike denied me my severance benefit. My investment in Wike’s governorship was not just financial it was a commitment of passion, dedication, and belief in a better future for Rivers State.

“By the grace of God, today I speak not as a victim, but as a hero. I have accepted my losses, and I have moved on. And as I reflect on my experience, I cannot help but urge Wike to do the same and allow peace and development to reign in Rivers State.

“Nyesom Wike, when you speak of investing in Governor Sim Fubara’s election, remember those like me who also invested in you. Remember the sacrifices I made, the risks I took, and the promises and agreements you left unfulfilled.

“It is time for you, Wike, to let go of the past and allow Governor Sim Fubara the breathing space he needs to lead Rivers State forward. Allow him to focus on the challenges of good governance and the aspirations of the people. Spear him these unwarranted and ill-conceived political manoeuvrings founded on personal agendas and not for the general good of Rivers State and her people.”