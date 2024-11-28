Allocation: Our Determination Destroyed Enemies’ Black Xmas Plot – Fubara

Share

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has said that the enemies of the state who plotted a black Christmas for the people of the state failed in their bid due to the determination to put first the interest of Rivers.

He also said that his administration has resolved to meet its obligations as a government, and does not have any intention to inflict pain on Rivers people.

The Governor explained that rather, he has continued to fight like gallant soldiers would do, to protect the State from enemies who hatchet plans and schemes daily to halt governance and create chaos and unending disaffection among the people.

The Governor made the assertion on Thursday at the Banquet Hall of Government House in Port Harcourt during the Emblem Appeal Fund Launching, preparatory to the Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration on January 15, 2025.

Fubara said: “Some persons who have decided to be enemies of this State wanted us to experience a black Christmas, but because we are determined to make sure that the interest of Rivers State should be the first thing, we were able, not easy, but to meet our obligations as a government.

“And today, I can say boldly that our civil servants are happy, even in the face of all the propaganda that the State’s allocation fell under one bridge.

“But we are now the first State that did not just make the promise but have lived up to that promise. Today, civil servants that were collecting N70,000 are jubilating with N120,000, N140,000.

“What is the greatest joy any government can achieve? You might do some projects, but the most important thing is the happiness that you leave in the hearts of people.”

The governor also expressed appreciation to all lovers of democracy and Rivers people for their support of his administration, assuring that despite the distractions, he and his team will remain determined to follow through the dictates of good governance and leave legacies that will endure.

Fubara stated how mutual and healthy cooperation has been maintained with the security agencies to guarantee the prevailing peace in the State.

He also explained that while the employment of 10,000 persons in the State Civil Service was cancelled, 2,000 professionals have been employed in the health sector, with 1,000 employment slots reviewed upward for the Universal Basic Education and Post-Primary Schools.

Fubara said that while scholarships have also been awarded to Rivers State youths at PAMO University of Medical Sciences and Wigwe University, the N85,000,000 new minimum wage has been implemented for civil servants in the State.

He said, “We have gone past the stage where you just employ 10,000 civil servants. It will not help the growth of this State for now. We are going to the general one later. So, that was the reason why I suspended it, and insisted that employment that should be approved, should be those for professional cadre.

“I can say boldly that we have employed over 2,000 medical doctors. The records are there. We have also employed teachers. At least, for UBE, I have okayed the approval of 1,000, which they did before, and we have also asked them to increase the number, both for the UBE and the Post- Primary Schools Boards.

“On the issue of scholarship, Rivers State Government has not started empowering its scholarship board yet. But there are some scholarships that we have offered. We did so at PAMO University, and we also did so recently at Wigwe University.

“So, if it’s those ones, the Rivers State Government has no hand in the process of selection. You have to pass the exams to be on the list of 100-150.

“Otherwise, be patient, when we start our own internal one; the one that the Scholarship Board will do, maybe, the criteria might be different, and we assure you, more persons will be accommodated.”

“People will forget that Sir Dr Peter Odili built this Banquet Hall, but they won’t forget the story of when they couldn’t pay their children’s school fees because of poor salaries.

“But with their salary now improved, they will always remember that and say look, if not for that government, this my son wouldn’t have been a graduate; if not for that salary, this my son would not be a lawyer; he will not be a judge; he will not be an engineer.

“So, the most important thing is making sure that Rivers people are first in everything we do.”

On the Emblem Appeal Fund launch, Fubara recalled the excitement that the family usually feels when, as children of a military officer, they see their mother return from such events because she was a widow.

He said that no amount of money donated would be enough to commensurate the services rendered by war veterans who ensured the protection of the country’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and unity among the people.

He said, “This event means so much to me because I fall in the category of the dependants of the fallen heroes. Maybe, you don’t understand: my late father was a military officer! So, I am also one of them that are dependants.

“It is important to us because every January when my mother went to that event, she came back smiling. So, we have to join hands together to make this one very special.

“We cannot do enough. No matter what we do, the losses are there; those spaces cannot be filled. But the only thing we can do is to cushion the effects, and in cushioning those effects, we need to give our support to the survivors of the fallen heroes.”

Governor Fubara told legionnaires in the State that the promised 50 slots of employment are still available, awaiting when the embargo on general employment into the State Civil Service will be lifted.

The Governor also urged them to inject part of the money realised from the launching into the scholarship scheme that they have floated to cater to their children’s welfare in tertiary institutions.

He added, “So, let me thank every one of you who has continued to support us. God doesn’t start and end halfway. We are determined to follow this journey and will follow it to the end where everyone will know that it is only God Almighty that gives power.

“I need to commend our security agencies for their support. I can say with all amount of assurance, that they have been very cooperative. I know a lot of them are under one pressure or the other, which is normal.

“But we can always ask you to do the right thing. We will not ask you to do the wrong thing. Therefore, doing the right thing is easy and that brings peace to the State. We are happy with what you are doing. We will continue to support you to succeed in Rivers State.”

Fubara launched the emblem with N40million on behalf of the Rivers State Government.

