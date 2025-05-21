Allocation: Improved VAT Intake Boosts Disbursement By N1.9trn

Share

Reforms initiated by the Federal Government for efficient collection of Value Added Tax (VAT) boosted the Federation Account Allocation Committee’s (FAAC) disbursements to the three tiers of government (federal, states and local government councils) by N1.9 trillion in the first quarter of the year.

Findings by New Telegraph showed showed that VAT proceeds between January and March 2025 was higher compared to N1.43 trillion disbursed in Q1’24 to the three tires of government.

Of the N1.9 trillion shared, states got the highest chunk with the sum of N960.9 billion, followed by local government councils, N672.7 billion, while the Federal Government received the lowest in the sum of N288.3 billion.

Currently, VAT revenue is shared at 15 per cent to the Federal Government, 50 per cent to states, and 35 per cent to LGAs.

According to the breakdown, in January, total VAT proceeds realised was N718.781 billion. Of this amount, the Federal Government’s share was N107.81 billion, states got N359.391billion while local government councils received N251.573 billion. In the month of February 2025, the total amount of VAT proceeds was N609.430 billion.

The Federal Government received N91.415 billion, states got N304.715 billion while local government councils received N213.301 billion. In March, total VAT proceed was N593.750 billion.

Of the amount, the Federal Government’s share was N89.063 billion, states got N296.875 billion while local government councils received N207.813 billion.

Recall that The Taiwo Oyedele Tax Reform Bills Committee had proposed a progressive VAT increase from 7.5 per cent to 15 per cent by 2030 under the proposed Bills.

The threshold recommended by the committee sparked a row, as the recommendation drew criticism, with many accusing him of contradicting his earlier stance.

However, in March, the House of Representatives in adopting the Bill retained current VAT rate at 7.5 per cent while making significant amendments to Nigeria’s tax structure.

The adoption followed a clauseby-clause consideration at the Committee of the Whole, chaired by Speaker Abbas Tajudeen. On VAT distribution formula and 7.5 per cent rates, the House in its consideration of the clauses considered and adopted VAT distribution formula based on 50 per cent equality; 20 per cent population and 30 per cent consumption as earlier proposed by the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF).

The committee in Section 77 stated that a new basis for the distribution of VAT allocation for states and local governments had been introduced.

It reads: “Section 77 – Distribution of Revenue: For VAT purposes, a new basis for the distribution of the 55 per cent and 35 per cent respectively for state and local government allocation has been introduced, thus: “For states: 50 per cent to be distributed equally, 20 per cent to be distributed based on population, and 30 per cent to be based on consumption.

Emphasis has also been placed on the actual place of consumption irrespective of where the returns are filed. “Section 146 – VAT Rate: The VAT rate was amended to retain the current 7.5 per cent as opposed to the proposed staggered increase to 15 per cent by 2030.

“Similarly , the House approved that VAT attribution will now be based on the actual place of consumption, irrespective of where returns are filed, ensuring fairness in revenue allocation.

