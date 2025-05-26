Allocation: Amid Decay, Oil Producing States’ 13% Derivation Up 18.3% To N546.48bn

Share

Nigeria’s oil-producing states earned a total of N546.48 billion as 13 per cent derivation revenue payments from the Federation Account in the first four months of 2025, findings by New Telegraph has shown.

The amount is 18.31 per cent or N84.56 billion, higher than the N461.9247 billion that the states received in the corresponding period of last year. The increase is coming amid obvious decay in social infrastructure in and around the states.

An analysis of communiqués issued by the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) at the end of the meetings that the committee has, so far, held this year, indicates that the oil-producing states earned N125.28 billion, N136.04 billion, N132.61 billion and N152.55 billion, as thirteen per cent derivation revenue payments in January, February, March and April, respectively.

The country’s major oil producing states such as, Rivers, Delta, Bayelsa, Abia, Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Imo, Edo and Ondo, are paid, in addition to their statutory, allocation, 13 per cent of oil revenue from the Federation Account as Derivation Fund, to address the negative impact on their environments occasioned by mineral exploration and production activities.

The statement recently released by the Director, Information and Public Relations at the Federal Ministry of Finance, Mohammed Manga, on the outcome of the FAAC meeting for May 2025, for instance, said that the committee shared a total sum of N1.68 trillion to the three tiers of government as Federation Allocation for the month of April 2025 from a gross total of N2.85 trillion.

According to the statement: “The Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC), at its May 2025 meeting chaired by the Honourable Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, shared a total sum of N1. 681 trillion to the three tiers of government as Federation Allocation for the month of April 2025 from a gross total of N2.848 trillion.

“From the stated amount inclusive of Gross Statutory Revenue, Value Added Tax (VAT), Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL) and Exchange Difference, the Federal Government received N565.307 billion, the States received N556.741 billion, the Local Government Councils got N406.627 billion, while the Oil Producing States received N152.553 billion as Derivation, (13% of Mineral Revenue).

“The sum of N101.051 billion was given for the cost of collection, while N1.066 trillion was allocated for Transfers Intervention and Refunds.”

Analysts note that compared with 2022 and 2023, the country’s 36 states have generally benefitted from higher FAAC allocations, especially from exchange rate gains in the oil sector and increased oil production, as a result of reforms introduced by the President Bola Tinubu-led administration when it came into office on May 29, 2023.

Share