Allleged N5bn Fraud: Stella Oduah, Others Plead Not Guilty

Following the alleged N5 billion fraud accusation brought by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) against the former Minister of Aviation, Sen. Stella Oduah, the ex-minister on Friday pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Oduah alongside other eight individuals made the plea on Friday at the Federal High Court presided over by Justice Inyang Ekwo.

New Telegraph gathered that Justice Ekwo set the date after EFCC Attorney, Hassan Liman, SAN, pleaded with the court to allow the defendants to enter a plea after the charge against them was brought against them on December 17, 2020.

READ ALSO:

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Justice Ekwo set the date after EFCC Attorney, Hassan Liman, SAN, pleaded with the court to allow the defendants to enter a plea after the charge against them was brought against them on December 17, 2020.

The former legislator, who served as the 9th National Assembly’s senator for Anambra North, was joined in court by Gloria Odita, Nwosu Emmanuel Nnamdi, and Chukwuma Irene Chinyere.

Crystal Television Ltd., Sobora International Ltd., Global Offshore and Marine Ltd., and other companies are among the others.

Oduah was charged with financial mismanagement and fraud totaling N5 billion while she was a minister under the Jonathan government.

They are charged with conspiracy, money laundering, and maintaining secret bank accounts with a commercial bank in the 25-count charge with the marking: FHC/ABJ/CR/316/2020. (NAN)