Allister Edges Closer To Liverpool Transfer As Agent Arrives UK

Liverpool are closing in on Brighton midfielder, Alexis Mac Allister.

The 24-year-old’s father, Carlos, who acts as his agent, arrived United Kingdom (UK) during the weekend for talks regarding the World Cup winner’s future.

It is understood that the Argentina international has a release clause, believed to be between £45 million and £55 million in a contract he only signed in October and Liverpool is close to triggering that.

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi admitted last month he is already resigned to losing a player who was key in securing their first European participation with a sixth-placed finish in the Premier League, just five points behind Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp is looking to rebuild a midfield that misfired this season and Mac Allister has been a long-term target, with James Milner, Naby Keita, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain departing at the end of their contracts.

Liverpool was also interested in Mason Mount, entering the final 12 months of his contract at Chelsea, but Manchester United appears to be the front-runner Klopp does not want to get into a protracted and often expensive process so has moved on to other players.