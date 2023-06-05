New Telegraph

June 6, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Allister Edges Closer…

Allister Edges Closer To Liverpool Transfer As Agent Arrives UK

Vinkmag ad

Liverpool are closing in on Brighton midfielder, Alexis Mac Allister.

The 24-year-old’s father, Carlos, who acts as his agent, arrived United Kingdom (UK) during the weekend for talks regarding the World Cup winner’s future.

It is understood that the Argentina international has a release clause, believed to be between £45 million and £55 million in a contract he only signed in October and Liverpool is close to triggering that.

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi admitted last month he is already resigned to losing a player who was key in securing their first European participation with a sixth-placed finish in the Premier League, just five points behind Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp is looking to rebuild a midfield that misfired this season and Mac Allister has been a long-term target, with James Milner, Naby Keita, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain departing at the end of their contracts.

Liverpool was also interested in Mason Mount, entering the final 12 months of his contract at Chelsea, but Manchester United appears to be the front-runner Klopp does not want to get into a protracted and often expensive process so has moved on to other players.

The Reds have been linked with Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch, Nice’s Khephren Thuram, and Borussia Monchengladbach’s Manu Kone and will be looking to get their business done early in time for the start of pre-season on July 8.

Tags:

Read Previous

Tribunal: PDP Witnesses Assert Electoral Fraud
Read Next

JUST-IN: Tinubu In Closed-Door Meeting With Wike, Umahi, Akpabio

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023