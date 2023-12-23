Alli’s Wife Distributes Palliatives To Elderly In Ibadan

Alhaja Tawakalitu Alli, the wife of Senator Sharafadeen Alli (APC-Oyo South) has demonstrated unwavering commitment to the welfare of the elderly by distributing palliatives to more than 100 of them in Ibadan, Oyo state Capital.

At the outreach programme held on Friday in Ibadan at the Aliiwo’s palace of the Olubadan of Ibadanland, the Senator’s wife said that she took it upon herself to provide essential items and support those in need, having recognised the vulnerability of the elderly.

It would be recalled that Senator Alli had in the last six months, distributed palliatives worth N70 million to 3,000 traders and 3,000 widows in the senatorial district.

Speaking at the event, Alhaja Tawakalitu said that the distribution of palliatives was aimed at alleviating the hardships faced by the elderly through access to basic necessities and provisions.

She acknowledged the significant role that the elderly play in society and emphasised the importance of ensuring their well-being, as well as, dignity.

Olori Funmilayo Balogun, wife of Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, equally expressed her gratitude to the Senator for extending the gesture to the elderly in the community. While acknowledging the significance of such acts of kindness, she emphasized the importance of supporting and caring for the elderly population.

Some of the beneficiaries in their separate remarks, described the gesture as a testament to the Senator’s wife’s dedication to serving the community and making a positive impact in the lives of others.

“Her selflessness and empathy serve as an inspiration to all, reminding us of the importance of reaching out to those in need and extending a helping hand,” one of them said.