Alliance Hospital Carries Out 27 Successful Kidney Transplants

Alliance Hospital has announced that it has successfully completed 27 kidney transplants in Nigeria without any complications.

The Chief Medical Director of Alliance Hospital and Chief Consultant Orthopedic Surgeon, Dr Christopher Otabor disclosed this while conducting Health journalists around the hospital when he hosted the newly elected executive officers of the Association of Nigerian Health Journalists (ANHEJ) in Abuja.

Otaboor, however, said the vision of Alliance Hospital since its inception in 2011, is to interrupt and find solutions to medical tourism in the country.

He said, “Medical tourism is often talked about in Nigeria, but there is no solution, so when the opportunity came in 2014, the Alliance Hospital set its goal to provide efficient health care and to prevent medical tourism in the country.”

As the first indigenous hospital to meet the benchmark in the healthcare industry, Otabor stated the hospital is planning on having a 200-bed hospital and the University of Medical Science next to each other.

He added that over 60 women had IVF at Alliance Hospital, along with 23 difficult spine operations, 27 joint replacement surgeries, and 16 brain operations, among others.

The Chief Medical Director said the hospital was able to achieve the feats as a result of its investment in manpower and modern equipment, maintaining that the hospital is poised to deliver quality healthcare services.

He therefore called for public, and private partnership in the health sector for effective and efficient health care delivery.

While commending ANHEJ for the visit, Otabor noted that “health journalists are as important as the health minister, and so they ought to hold the government and the minister accountable for the health of the people”.

Joseph Kadiri, the recently elected ANHEJ President, had earlier stated that the new exco had come to meet one of Abuja’s premier hospitals and form a partnership for improved healthcare service.

The officials have been chosen, he continued, to manage ANHEJ’s business for the next two years and to aid in the nation’s development.

Kadiri said, “We are keen to collaborate with Alliance Hospital as an international hospital.

Our members would like to improve the health status of Nigerians. “We would like to write on the causes, and prevention of diseases, by having interviews with Alliance Hospital among others”.