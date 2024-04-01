Alliance And General Insurance Drives Financial Literacy Among Students

Alliance and General Insurance Plc, in commemoration of the 2024 Global Money Week, took a proactive step towards promoting financial literacy among the youth by visiting St. Aloysius Secondary School in Area 3, Garki, Abuja and Eko Akete Grammar School, Lagos Island. The firm in a statement said the visit served as a platform for inspiring young minds to embrace a savings culture and make informed financial decisions, adding that it also encouraged students to envision a better tomorrow by leveraging the available resources and planning prudently for their educational and financial goals.

The representatives from Alliance and General Insurance engaged with the students in interactive sessions, highlighting the significance of making informed financial decisions and planning for a secure future. With the theme of “Protect Your Money, Secure Your Future,” the visit emphasized the role of education in shaping a sustainable financial landscape for the younger generation. During the insightful sessions, students were introduced to Alliance and General Insurance’s School Fees Assurance Plan, designed to provide financial security to parents/guardians by guaranteeing the payment of their children’s school fees in the event of unforeseen circumstances.

This plan not only offers peace of mind but also ensures uninterrupted education for students. The Managing Director, Felicia Bolajoko David, emphasized that the Educational Endowment Plan is a strategic tool for long-term financial planning, enabling families to build a corpus for their children’s higher education expenses. By introducing these innovative financial products, Alliance and General Insurance demonstrated its commitment to supporting educational aspirations and securing the future of Nigerian youth.