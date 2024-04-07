Alli Seeks Collaboration Of NACA For Oyo South Senatorial District

Senator Sharafadeen Alli (APC-Oyo South) has sought the collaboration of the National Agency for Control of AIDS (NACA) towards enhancing the physical and mental well-being of his constituents and Oyo State in general.

He made the call during a courtesy call on the NACA’s Director-General, Dr Temitope Ilori in her office, and said that the visit was aimed at fostering collaboration and partnership for the advancement and well-being of constituents, as well as, the broader Oyo State community.

Alli, who was earlier inaugurated as a member of the ECOWAS Parliament, pledged readiness to collaborate with NACA in various areas, including advocacy, campaigns, and other beneficial projects aimed at enlightening and enhancing the welfare of constituents in his senatorial district and Oyo State at large.

In her response, Dr. Ilori commended Senator Alli for his proactive approach in seeking collaboration with NACA to address critical issues such as HIV/AIDS, which remains a significant challenge in society.

She described the Senator’s initiative as a commendable move towards improving the well-being of constituents and joining the fight against the scourge of HIV/AIDS. He therefore urged the lawmaker to incorporate NACA’s advocacy programmes and projects in his constituency development agenda to facilitate seamless collaboration and partnership between the agency and the senatorial district.

This strategic alignment is poised to enhance the effectiveness of efforts aimed at combating HIV/AIDS and promoting public health in Oyo South Senatorial District, she said, adding that the collaborative efforts signify a proactive approach towards addressing pressing health challenges and advancing the socio-economic development of Oyo South Senatorial District.