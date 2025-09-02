Alli Mourns Asiwaju Of Igboora, Celebrates Muraina On Birthday

Senator Sharafadeen Alli (APC-Oyo South) has paid tribute to the late Chief (Dr) Amos Adepoju, the Asiwaju of Igboora, while also celebrating Ajibola Muraina on his birthday.

In a condolence message, Senator Alli described Chief Adepoju’s death as a monumental loss, calling him “a gem, a father, and a patriotic leader whose life of service remained exemplary.”

Chief Adepoju, father of Rep. Anthony Adepoju, had a distinguished career, serving as Rector of The Polytechnic, Ibadan; Chairman of 3SC/IICC; Resident Electoral Commissioner in Nasarawa State; pioneer National Financial Secretary of the PDP; and Commissioner at the Board of Immigration, Civil Defence, Correctional and Fire Service.

Alli extended condolences to Rep. Adepoju, the Adepoju family, and the people of Igboora and Ibarapa land, praying for the repose of the departed leader’s soul.

In a separate message, the senator congratulated Muraina, praising him as a refined politician, accomplished lawyer, and patriotic Nigerian. He lauded Muraina’s contributions as a former federal lawmaker, commending his commitment to effective representation, legislative excellence, and community development.

Alli also highlighted Muraina’s humility and integrity, describing him as a role model for future leaders.