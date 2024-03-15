Alli Mourns As Olubadan Joins Ancestors At 81

Senator Sharafadeen Alli (APC- Oyo South) has expressed profound shock and sorrow over the untimely demise of the revered Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Mohood Olalekan Balogun.

The lawmaker in a statement he personally signed, described the passing of Oba Olalekan Balogun as a monumental loss not only for the people of Ibadan, but for the entire state.

Alli, the Maye Balogun of Ibadanland, expressed his heartfelt condolences and sympathises with the family, friends, as well as, subjects of the late Olubadan, who ascended the throne just two years ago.

He said that the news of Oba Balogun’s transition to join his ancestors at the age of 81 has sent shockwaves through the traditional and political spheres of Ibadanland.

Alli said that Balogun’s relatively short but impactful reign marked a period of unity, progress and community development, saying: “I join the people of Ibadanland in mourning the loss of a beloved monarch and leader.

I stand in solidarity with the community in honouring the legacy and contributions of Oba Balogun”.

He emphasised the enduring impact of his leadership and the indelible mark he left on the cultural tapestry of Ibadan, saying Balogun’s passing leaves a void in the hearts of many. The expression of shock and sorrow by the Ibadan Chief, echoed the sentiments of a community united in grief over the loss of a revered monarch.

Alli said that Oba Olalekan Balogun’s memory would forever be enshrined in the annals of Ibadan’s history, as his statement reflected a sense of shared grief and reverence for the late Olubadan, who embodied wisdom, grace and dedication to the welfare of his people.

Abas said that his Boss’ statement serves as a testament to the enduring impact of his reign and the profound influence he wielded during his tenure as Olubadan of Ibadanland.

His tribute to Oba Mohood Olalekan Balogun serves as a poignant reminder of the importance of cherishing and preserving the legacies of esteemed leaders and custodians of tradition.