Alli Impacted Oyo South Constituents Positively In 100 Days, Abbas

The Special Adviser on Media to Senator Sharafadeen Alli of the Oyo South, Akeem Abas, on Sunday declared that his principal has positively impacted the well-being of his constituents within his 100 days in office.

Showcasing parts of his boss’ election promises including education, security, social infrastructure, reduction of economic hardships, youth empowerment, and assistance to judicial officers among others, the media aide said his boss, a legal practitioner, has distinguished himself among his peers in the state.

Abas said “Senator Sharafadeen Alli has proven himself as a leader dedicated to the well-being of his constituents, delivering on his promises and bringing development and progress to Oyo South Senatorial District and Oyo State as a whole. Despite the economic challenges facing the country, Alli remains a ray of light for his people, undertaking numerous projects and programs that have positively impacted the lives of his constituents.

“In just 100 days, Alli has established himself as a lawmaker who prioritizes the needs of his constituents, completing various projects aimed at improving their lives and socio-economic well-being.

As a renowned society reformer, his activities have been remarkable, with projects such as boreholes, generators, and other essential amenities provided to schools and police stations.

“Alli’s dedication to service goes beyond his duties as a senator, as he aims to make a difference in the lives of the people he serves, exemplified by his contributions to the education sector through the facilitation of computers, solar panels/ inverters, and furniture and modern learning tools to schools in his district.

“An example is Ansar-ud-Deen High School I, Oke-Ado, Ibadan, and Methodist Grammar School in Sagaun, Igboora. He also collaborated with an NGO to provide free coaching studies for all prospective SS3 students in the school.

“Recognising the crucial role of the police in ensuring citizen safety and security, Alli donated a borehole to Mokola Police Station and three solar inverters to Sango Police Station and provision of infrastructures for Mapo Divisional Police Station.

With a food bank of over N70 million, Alli has supported over 3,000 widows and 3,000 traders through donations of food items within his first 100 days. He equally donated a Toyota Sienna bus to the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) and has provided cash donations to numerous other groups for various projects”, Abas enumerated.