Alli Hosts Oyo South APC Leaders, Reaffirms Support For Tinubu’s RHA

Senator Sharafadeen Alli (APC–Oyo South), on Friday, hosted a crucial meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders in the Oyo South Senatorial District at his constituency office in the Oke-Ado area of Oyo State.

The meeting, which attracted prominent party leaders from across the senatorial district, was attended by the Oyo South Senatorial Chairman, Hon. Mojeed Olaoya, alongside party chieftains, Local Government leaders and stakeholders.

Speaking at the meeting, Senator Alli reaffirmed his unwavering support for the Renewed Hope agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, describing it as a people-oriented vision aimed at national development and inclusive governance.

He disclosed that Renewed Hope ambassadors led by Senator Teslim Folarin, Chief Mrs Florence Ajimobi, Chief Bayo Adelabu and other party leaders will soon embark on a tour of the remaining 13 Federal Constituencies in Oyo State (after visiting Oyo Federal Constituency) to mobilise party members and residents. He urges them to come out en masse in support of the APC and its programmes.

The Senator pledged his continued loyalty to President Tinubu, the APC and the good people of Oyo South Senatorial District in particular and Oyo State in general, assuring stakeholders of his commitment to strengthening party unity and grassroots engagement.

Among those present at the meeting were State Women Leader, Alhaja Tinu Adigun, Chief Adefisoye Adekanye, Chief Wale Ohu, Chief Francis Babalola, Chief MKO Olaoye, Hon. Sina Alabi, Hon. Gbade Lana, Chief Olu Abiala, Hon. Kehinde Oloya and Hon. Remi Sadiq, among others.

Also in attendance were leaders from the local governments, party chairmen and secretaries, Renewed Hope ambassadors from each local government, as well as women leaders and youth leaders across the district.

Meanwhile, Senator Alli had earlier distributed food items across the senatorial district to support constituents during the Christmas and New Year celebrations, a gesture widely commended by party members and beneficiaries.