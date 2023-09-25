Alli Hails Ladoja At 79, Says He Remains Ethical Force In Nigeria’s Political Sphere

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Senator for the Oyo South senatorial district, Sharafadeen Allil, has described a former governor of the state, and the Otun-Olubadan of Ibadanland, High Chief Rashidi Ladoja, as a constant intellectual and ethical force in Nigeria’s political sphere.

The remark was contained in a statement signed by Alli’s Special Adviser on Media, Akeem Abas, and made available to newsmen in Ibadan on the occasion of his former Boss’ 79th birthday.

Alli, the Senate Committee Chairman on INEC, rejoiced with the elder statesman, respected politician, farmer, industrialist, former senator, and his political father, noting that “High Chief Ladoja’s political trajectory has been marked by his commitment to the welfare of his people while upholding the rule of law, social justice, and fairness.

“His selfless contributions to the uplift of the people of Oyo State, Nigeria, and Africa in general have been immeasurable,” he said.

Alli said Ladoja as governor, spearheaded significant developmental projects that boosted the economic growth and social welfare of the people of Oyo State, adding that, “Ladoja’s tenure

was marked by a legacy of exceptional statesmanship and stewardship, which still reverberates till today”.

He said that Ladoja exemplified the profound pride and cultural heritage of the Yoruba race, adding he has undoubtedly contributed immensely to preserving Yoruba customs and values.

Alli said that Ladoja was well known for his philanthropy, which has extended to various spheres of the society, and has remained a mentor, father, and guide to many of them in the political space.

“His maturity, wisdom, and sagacity enable him to provide counsel and guidance for navigating the complexities of Nigerian politics while keeping his integrity and principles.

“I join family, friends, well-wishers, and Nigerians in congratulating High Chief Rashidi Ladoja on his 79th birthday. May God continue to uphold and bless him with long life, good health, and prosperity. Happy Birthday, Baba!,” Alli said.