Alli Felicitates With Shettima @ 57

Senator Sharafadeen Alli (APC-Oyo South) has congratulated Vice President Kashim Shettima on his 57th birthday anniversary, commending his leadership qualities and unwavering dedication to serving Nigeria. The commendation was in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Akeem Abas, made available to newsmen on Saturday.

The former Oyo State SSG lauded the Vice President’s exceptional integrity, wisdom, and compassion which have made significant impacts on the nation, not- ing that Shettima’s relentless pursuit for progress and development, as well as, remarkable contributions to Nigeria, has culminated in transforming countless lives, as well as, communities.

“Your unwavering dedication, astute leadership, and tireless efforts to improve the lives of our citizens have made a profound impact on our society. “Your compassionate approach to governance, coupled with your deep sense of responsibility, have inspired hope and instilled a sense of confidence in the hearts of the people,” he said. Alli therefore wished the Vice President continued success and fulfillment in all his endeavours, expressing confidence that he would continue to lead them towards a brighter future.