Alli Felicitates Makinde On 56th Birthday

Sen. Sharafadeen Alli (APC-Oyo South) has extended his warmest congratulations to Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State on the occasion of his 56th birthday which coincides with the Christmas celebration.

This is contained in a message signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Mr Akeem Abas, and made available to newsmen on Sunday in Ibadan.

Alli said that Makinde has been entrusted with the responsibility of leading the great people of Oyo State, and this birthday serves as a reminder of the immense privilege and duty that come with the position.

“As the governor celebrates this milestone, it is an opportune time for reflection and a reminder of the importance of service to humanity,” he said.

The lawmaker urged the Governor to use the moment and reflect on his journey thus far and reaffirm his commitment to the welfare and well-being of the people he serves.

Alli, the Senate Committee Chairman on Electoral Matters, urged the governor to prioritise the needs of the people of Oyo State in the spirit of service to humanity, saying: “This includes addressing the pressing issues of healthcare, education, infrastructure, and job creation.

By focusing on these areas, the governor can make a lasting impact on the lives of the citizens and contribute to the overall development of the State,” he said.

The lawmaker emphasises the importance of responsible and responsive governance, urging him to use this occasion to re-commit himself to fostering an environment that encourages participation and collaboration from all stakeholders.

“By constructive engagement with the people, listening to their fears, and concerns, and involving them in decision-making processes, the governor can ensure that the policies and programs implemented truly reflect the needs and aspirations of the people,” he said.

Alli wished Makinde continued success in his endeavours while praying for the prosperity and physical well-being of the people of Oyo State.