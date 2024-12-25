Alli Felicitates APC National Chairman, Ganduje At 75

Share

Senator Sharafadeen Alli (APC-Oyo South) has extended warm birthday wishes to the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, on the occasion of his 75th birthday.

This is contained in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Akeem Abas, and made available to newsmen in Ibadan, Oyo State capital on Wednesday.

Senator Alli described Dr. Ganduje as a seasoned leader, astute administrator, and an exemplary politician whose contributions to the growth as well as stability of the APC remain commendable.

He acknowledged Dr. Ganduje’s unwavering dedication to strengthening the party and fostering unity among members.

The lawmaker emphasised that Dr Ganduje’s leadership continues to inspire confidence and drive progress at both national as well as grassroots levels.

Senator Alli prayed for Dr. Ganduje’s continued good health, wisdom, and strength to lead the APC to greater heights while contributing to the development of Nigeria.

“On this special occasion, I join family, friends, and party faithful across the nation in celebrating a visionary leader. Happy birthday, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje!” the statement concluded.

Share

Please follow and like us: