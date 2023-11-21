Alli Ends 6-Month Darkness, Repairs Damaged Transformer In Oyo Community

Six months after they had grappled with living in darkness due to a damaged transformer, Apata Community in the Ibadan South West Local Government Area of Oyo State has come alive courtesy of the N.5m donated by Senator Sharafadeen Alli (APC-Oyo South) to repair the faulty transformer.

According to the Special Adviser on Media to the Senator, Akeem Abas, residents of the Apata Community had for six months been enduring hardship and discomfort due to the lack of electricity. However, they are now rejoicing as the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) has successfully repaired the transformer with the donated money.

While appreciating the philanthropic gesture of the Senator which has brought them hope and renewed faith in the ability of public officials to address the needs of the people, the Chairman, Apata Landlord and Landladies’ Association, Mr Semiu Irorunnitemi, expressed heartfelt gratitude to the lawmaker for his timely intervention.

He said that the Senator gave them a substantial amount which helped in repairing their transformer and restoring electricity to the community. He said: “Our community has been in darkness for more than six months now after our transformer got burnt. We were linked to the Senator who gave us a substantial amount as intervention.

“Today, we have been able to repair the transformer. The IBEDC officials are here to install the transformer and restore electricity to our community. Our people are really happy and extend their gratitude to Sen. Sharafadeen Alli for the prompt intervention. We appreciate him a lot,” he said.

Mr Olakunle Ogunfemi, the APC Chairman of Ward 12, Apata in Ibadan South-West Local Government, also thanked the Senator and the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the support., Saying: “When we held a town hall meeting here during the electioneering, the Chairman of the Landlord Association spoke on behalf of the community. They supported us during the election.

“When the transformer got burnt, I took executives to Senator Sharafadeen Alli who later intervened with the donation of N500,000 to repair the transformer.

“This was after they had gone to the PDP lawmaker, Rep. Stanley Olajide, who is representing the Ibadan South-West/North-West Federal Constituency. He turned them down on the grounds that they didn’t vote for him in the community,” he said.