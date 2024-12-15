Alli Empowers Oyo Youths, Women With Modern Agro-Economic Tools

Share

Senator Sharafadeen Alli (APC-Oyo South), has successfully facilitated a three-day training program on agro-economic tools for over 100 youths and women in the Oyo South Senatorial District.

This is contained in a press statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Akeem Abas, and made available to newsmen on Sunday in Ibadan.

The training held at the Federal College of Forestry was aimed at equipping participants with essential skills and modern techniques to enhance their agricultural productivity and profitability.

It underscored Senator Alli’s unwavering commitment to empowering his constituents and driving sustainable economic growth in the district.

The program covered key areas such as business registration, access to finance, and market linkage, addressing common barriers faced by smallholder farmers and agripreneurs.

Through practical sessions, participants were trained on innovative farming techniques, equipping them with the tools needed to apply these strategies effectively in their ventures.

To further support the beneficiaries, each participant received N50,000 start-up capital with a comprehensive empowerment package that included agricultural tools such as Knapsack Sprayers, Forceup, Paraeforce Herbicides and a certificate of participation.

These resources are intended to boost efficiency and productivity, enabling participants to either kick-start or scale up their agricultural enterprises.

Senator Alli said that the broader impact of the initiative, emphasising its potential to create jobs, enhance food security, and contribute to the region’s economic development.

“Agriculture remains a cornerstone of economic development, and empowering our people with the skills and tools needed to thrive is a priority.

“This initiative will not only transform their livelihoods but also catalyze growth within our communities,” he said.

Beneficiaries of the initiative expressed profound gratitude to the senator for his forward-thinking initiative.

They described the program as both timely and transformative, adding it would go a long way to boost agricultural productivity

The beneficiaries pledged to apply the knowledge and tools acquired to enhance their agricultural activities and contribute to the growth of Oyo South Senatorial District’s agricultural sector.

