Senator Sharafadeen Alli (APC-Oyo South) has expressed deep sorrow over the death of the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Owolabi Olakunlehin, Ige Olakunlehin I, describing the death as a monumental loss.

In a statement he personally signed and made available to newsmen on Monday in Ibadan, Senator Alli, who is also the Ekarun Balogun of Ibadanland, described the passing of the revered traditional ruler as a loss not only to Ibadanland, Oyo State but the nation at large.

He described the late Olubadan as a symbol of wisdom, peace and continuity, whose brief but impactful reign brought renewed dignity and strength to the Ibadan traditional institution.

The lawmaker commended late Oba Olakunlehin’s commitment to the service of Ibadanland, noting that the traditional ruler ascended the throne at a critical time, offering fatherly guidance and much-needed stability.

“As the Senator representing Oyo South Senatorial District and Ekarun Balogun of Ibadanland, I join the entire Ibadanland in mourning the departure of a rare royal figure. Kabiyesi’s humility, clarity of purpose, and love for his people will remain etched in the memory of those privileged to know and serve with him,” he said.

Alli extended his condolences to the Olubadan-in-Council, Oyo State Government, Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII) and the people of Ibadanland.

He prayed to Almighty Allah to grant the late monarch eternal rest and comfort to the bereaved family.