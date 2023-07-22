Alli Congratulates Ex-Commissioner, Adedeji Over Doctorate Degree

Sen. Sharafadeen Alli (APC-Oyo South) has congratulated Dr Zacchaeus Adedeji, the Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Revenue as he bagged a doctorate in Philosophy from the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU).

According to a statement he personally signed and made available to newsmen yesterday in Ibadan, the Senator eulogized Adedeji who was a former Commissioner for Finance in Oyo state during the administration of late former Gov. Abiola Ajimobi, as well as, the immediate past Executive Secretary, National Sugar Development Council (NSDC) before being appointed by President Tinubu.

Having bagged his doctorate degree in Philosophy from the Faculty of Management and Accounting (OAU), Ile-Ife, Alli in the statement, congratulated him “on achieving his dream of becoming a doctorate degree holder, which is well deserved”.

The lawmaker said that the president’s Adviser had over the years shown exceptional abilities in every assignment he found himself, stressing that: “I am overjoyed to hear that you have just bagged a doctorate. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you on this outstanding accomplishment. This is another demonstration of your dedication and fortitude,” he said.

While describing Adedeji as a seasoned technocrat and astute financial expert, who had displayed exceptional capability at every duty call, the lawmaker said that the new attainment, coupled with his recent appointment by the President was enough pointer of his quality and track record.

“Now that you have reached this milestone, I hope you find happiness and fulfillment in your life as well. Once again, congratulations, ” he said.

Adedeji is an alumnus of Federal Polytechnic Ede, OAU, and Harvard University, where he graduated successfully with flying colours.