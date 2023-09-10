Alli Celebrates Aderibigbe, Adedeji’s Investiture Into Knighthood Of St.Christopher

Senator Sharafadeen Alli (APC-Oyo South) has congratulated APC Chieftain, Asiwaju Yemi Aderibigbe and Dr Zacchaeus Adedeji on their investiture into Knighthood in the order of Saint Christopher (KSC) by the Diocese of Ibadan North (Anglican).

This is contained in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Akeem Abas, and made available to newsmen in Ibadan yesterday.

Also Adedeji, the Special Adviser to the President on Revenue and his wife, Tosin were invested into the Knighthood of Saint Christopher.

Alli, the Senate Committee Chairman on INEC, congratulated Aderibigbe and his wife saying that the Order of Saint Christopher was a prestigious honour in the Anglican Church. He described it as well-deserved in recognition of Aderibigbe’s selfless efforts and positive impact in society.

“Your exemplary service as a leader and your unwavering commitment towards uplifting the lives of our fellow citizens have not gone unnoticed. This prestigious honour is a well-deserved recognition of your selfless efforts and the positive impact you have made in our society,” he said.

For Adedeji, Alli said that the honour was a clear indication of his outstanding contributions to the church and community, adding that the honour was a testament to Adedeji’s dedication as well as commitment to the service of God and humanity.

“It is with great pride that we celebrate this milestone with him and his lovely wife, Tosin,” he said.

“Sir Adedeji’s appointment as a Special Adviser on Revenue to the President is a well-deserved recognition of his vast experience and expertise in financial matters. He has dedicated his life to serving his country in various capacities, and this latest honour only adds to his already impressive resume”, Alli said.