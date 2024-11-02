Alli Calls For National Commitment To End Crimes Against Journalists 

Share

Senator Sharafadeen Alli (APC-Oyo South), has urged Nigerians to safeguard journalists from intimidation and violence, stressing the crucial role journalists play in sustaining democracy.

The appeal was contained in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Akeem Abas, and made available to newsmen on Saturday in Ibadan.

In the statement to commemorate the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists, he commended the bravery of Nigerian journalists who continue their work despite facing considerable threats.

He therefore called on the public to recognise and protect journalists as defenders of truth and accountability, while lauding their resilience in the face of adversity, highlighting their commitment to serving society.

“Today serves as a reminder that democratic societies cannot flourish without the safety and freedom of the press. Journalists are essential in shedding light on stories that promote accountability, justice, and transparency,” he said.

Senator Alli underscored the ongoing dangers that journalists encounter, such as violence, harassment, and even murder, noting that these crimes frequently go unpunished, creating atmosphere of fear that stifles freedom of expression and threatens democracy.

“Those who intimidate or harm journalists must be held accountable,” he asserted, while assuring Nigerians of his dedication to supporting laws and policies that protect journalists’ rights to work without fear.

“We must establish and strengthen judicial and law enforcement mechanisms that expedite the prosecution of individuals who commit crimes against journalists,” he said.

Senator Alli called for a collaborative effort among media organizations, civil society, and government agencies to protect press freedom. He emphasised the need for a safe environment for journalists, along with supportive measures to mitigate their risks.

“On this International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists, let us renew our collective commitment to ending impunity, protecting press freedom, and upholding justice.

“Let us honour the memory of journalists who have sacrificed their lives in pursuit of truth by strengthening our commitment to a free and safe press,” he added.

Senator Alli expressed profound respect and appreciation for journalists, recognizing their resilience and dedication to their profession, just as he reaffirmed his commitment to advancing frameworks that protect media freedom and swiftly address impunity against journalists.

Share

Please follow and like us: