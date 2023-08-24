‘AllEyesonJudiciary’: Civil Society Warns Security Agencies Not To Intimidate, Arrest Protesters

The Coalition for the Protection of Democracy (COPDEM) on Thursday, warned security agencies in the country not to intimidate or arrest protesters expressing their civic right as enshrined in the Constitution.

The Civil Society group led by Barr. Ifeanyi Nrialike while addressing newsmen in Abuja as a result of the arrest and intimidation of some protesters early this week, wondered how anybody could be intimidated by ‘AlleyesonJudiciary’ protesters if they didn’t have a skeleton in their cupboard.

COPDEM insisted that the Judiciary should get the required attention to enable it to deliver the right judgement and recalled that already a senior member of the Kano election Panel had cried out over attempts to bribe her.

He argued that since there was no state of emergency in Nigeria the holding of peaceful rallies should be allowed,

According to him, “it is Constitutional for you to have your rally and everybody has a right to hold a rally, there is nothing wrong on ‘AlleyesonJudiciary’

He said: “If you don’t have a skeleton in your cupboard, you don’t have reason to fear ‘AlleyesonJudiciary’ slogan, there is no day nobody will think about what will come out of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal (PEPT). Saying the Judiciary is the last hope of common is not mounting pressure on the Judiciary.”

The group further said that if the security agencies stopping people from protesting was like telling them to go back home and take up arms, urging the security agencies should rather focus their attention on criminals and terrorists rather than harassing Nigerians expressing their civic rights as provided in the Constitution.

According to him, “If you stop people from protesting, you are telling people to go and take up arms, the security agencies should rather focus on criminals and terrorists instead of harassing innocent citizens expressing their civic rights.”

Nrialike also recalled that in 2003 former President Muhammadu Buhari was allowed to hold a rally when there were petitions in court over the election then.

He noted that Nigerians should be allowed to gather peacefully, protest and exercise opinions for or against the government as expressly captured in the 1999 Constitution as amended.

The group, therefore, resolved to stage a peaceful protest in Abuja calling on the Judiciary to deliver Judgement in the interest of the country on August 26, 2023.