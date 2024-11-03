Allen Onyema: CEO with laid back style

Share

The Chief Executive Officer of Nigeria’s leading airline, Air Peace, Allen Onyema, has been in the news for many reasons lately.

But what got our attention is his comfortable and sometimes, laid back sense of style.

As a billionaire airline owner, it would be expected that Mr Onyema’s fashion would be all-time formal, i.e, the complete suit, including the tie, which boardroom Executives are known for. But the man who calls the shots in Air Peace is also the captain of his personal fashion and style.

The way he pieces his style together, gives him the simple and approachable look.

He wears the long ties or bow ties when the occasion calls for it and ditches the accessory when he is not feeling it.

In the popular Air Peace commercial on Arise Television, Onyema presents himself as a confident man, who cares about comfort with his semi-formal look.

He has been spotted a few times looking like a titled man in native and a few times in jeans and T-shirts around close friends.

There is no doubt that Air Peace’s CEO has eyes for details, when it comes to his style and he does it effortlessly like someone that is unaware that the world is watching his every move on the spotlight.

