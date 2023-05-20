Allegri Future Uncertain At Juventus

Max Allegri is under increasing pressure as the Manager of Juventus due to the underwhelming performance which also led to the team’s elimination from the Europa League in the semi-final stage on Thursday night.

The gaffer is now overseeing his second consecutive trophy-less season, which is the first for the club for a decade.

Allegri won five consecutive league crowns during his first spell as the club’s manager, which is also one of the reasons the Bianconeri brought him back to Turin.

However, this second spell has been poor. After their exit from the Europa League, calls have increased for him to be sacked and replaced at the end of this season.

The club has a big decision to make at the end of the term, but a report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals he will remain their manager next season.

Juve will need a lot of money to sack Allegri and they have no intention of spending that much at the moment, so they will back him to help the team get better.

Allegri’s return has not gone to plan, but there is no guarantee that a new manager will turn this Juventus team into winners immediately.

We seem closer to winning a trophy under Allegri than some people will admit and we probably should keep the gaffer as the leader of the team for another campaign.