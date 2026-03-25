Alleged Yelwata Massacre: Trial Of 9 Stalled After Defendant Slumps In Court

The trial of nine suspected terrorists linked to the June 2025 Yelwata killings was, yesterday, stalled after one of the defendants fainted in court.

Alhaji Haruna Abdullahi, the 3rd defendant, slumped from his seat and fell to the floor, prior to the commencement of the case before Justice Joyce Abdulmalik of the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The prison officials who brought them to court tried to revive him and later helped him back on his chair, but he remained unresponsive. Upon resumed hearing, counsel to the prosecution, Rotimi Oyedepo, SAN, told the court that, the matter was slated for trial-within-trial.

Oyedepo, however, said that he was informed by officials of the Nigerian Correctional Service that, the 3rd defendant, Abdullahi, who came to court by himself, developed serious health issues while in court.

He said, the Federal Government is not persecuting the defendants but that, the defendants are being prosecuted over their alleged involvement in the killings in Yelwata Community in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State According to the lawyer, the defendant must be well to face his trial in court.

Ahmed Mohammad, who appeared for Alhaji Abdul- lahi, told the judge that even though his client came to court by himself, his health condition got worse leading to his collapsed in court. He prayed the court for an adjournment to enable the defendant get medical attention at any hospital in Abuja.

Counsel to the 1st defendant, Ibrahim Angulu, SAN, including Oyedepo did not object to the request for adjournment. Consequently, the judge adjourned the matter until March 30 and 31 for continuation of trial. She also ordered that hearing notices should be served on the defendants.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the defendants who were arraigned on 57-count amended charge bordering on alleged terrorism offences, pleaded not guilty to all the counts.