Alleged Victim Of Missing Manhood Confesses After Arrest

Sunday Ebube Linus who was arrested on Tuesday by the Delta State Police Command for falsely claiming that his manhood has disappeared has confessed that his manhood didn’t get missing as alleged.

DSP Bright Edafe, the State Police Public Relations Officer for the State Command who confirmed Linus’s arrest cautioned the public against resorting to mob justice to punish wrongdoers or criminals.

Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) page on Wednesday that “the 18-year-old suspect, Ebube Linus, on Sunday, 8th October 2023 at DBS Road Asaba, raised a false alarm that an old woman inside a tricycle touched him and his manhood (penis) disappeared”.

According to him, “Over 100 misguided touts gathered and mobbed this woman, stripping her naked and beating her to a stupor to the point of almost killing her.”

The police spokesman wrote further, “The Command was contacted and the DPO GRA division Asaba led policemen to the scene, rescued the woman, and arrested the suspect who we later discovered that nothing was wrong with him, as his manhood is intact.”

The PPRO noted that “Linus just lied against a poor woman, a mother, a daughter and a wife and now, the video of her being beaten and stripped naked is all over the internet.”

“Does this make any sense? Why embark on self-help? Why jungle justice?,” the police spokesman asked.

