Alleged Unlawful Possession Of Arms: Court Dismisses DSS’ Bid To Represent Rejected Exhibits Against Dasuki

The Federal High Court in Abuja yesterday dismissed the request by the Department of the State Service (DSS), to represent for admission, series of exhibits earlier rejected by the court in the trial of former National Security Adviser NSA, Col. Sambo Dasuki on unlawful possession of firearms.

Trial Judge, Justice Peter Lifu dismissed the request while delivering ruling in the application to that effect made by DSS lead lawyer, Oladipupo Okpeseyi (SAN). Justice Lifu held that since the exhibits had been rejected and marked as such due to inappropriate foundation for their admission and lack of relevance to the charge, they stood and remained rejected.

The Judge said admitting them through the back door as requested by the prosecution would amount to judicial rascality and pettiness which the court cannot afford to dabble into. Similarly, Justice Lifu held that toeing the path of the prosecution would put his court in the dangerous position of sitting as Court of Appeal over his own decision.

“I recall that on July 10, 2025, I delivered a considered ruling, rejecting the same sets of exhibits due to improper foundation for their admission and lack of relevance to the charge. That ruling still subsist and I am bound by it. “Any attempt to toe the paths of going against the same ruling will definitely amount to judicial rascality, pettiness. “Common sense does not even support granting this kind of request.

This court rejects the invitation and the request is hereby rejected. Okpeseyi SAN had at the September 25 proceedings applied to Justice Lifu to move the sitting of the court to DSS Headquarters in Abuja for the purpose of inspecting some vehicles said to have been recovered in Dasuki’s house during 2015 search warrant.

He said the vehicles have been parked at the DSS headquarters in the past 10 years and should be inspected by the court for the purpose of admitting them as exhibits against Dasuki.

Apparently taken aback by the request, the Judge had requested to know the nature of the exhibits to be inspected at the DSS headquarters. In response, DSS lawyer informed the Judge that they were those listed on the search warrant as items 18 to 28 and recovered from the Abuja house of the retired Army Officer.